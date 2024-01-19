'Burning the midnight oil' craftsman turns 1800s town butchery into saddlery

Former Quirindi local Hugh Bloore has turned what was once Wallabadah's humble town butchery into a high-quality saddlery.
The property at 36 Coach Street was built in the late 1800s and was used as a residential home for most of the 20th century before Mr Bloore bought it on November 6, 2023.
He has since spent the past few weeks "burning the midnight oil" to get the shed customer- and workshop-ready to sell his leather goods, including saddles, bridles, belts, truck log book covers, UHF shoulder holsters and more.
"Basically, I'm here every day," Mr Bloore said. "If anybody needs something, all they have to do is call my number, and even if it's a Sunday afternoon, I'll just open up the shop."
Mr Bloore grew up in West Wyalong and was sent to boarding school in Sydney where he later learned "but disliked" mechanics.
It was also there where he developed his skill working with leather by making and selling belts for extra pocket money.
When the opportunity arose to move to Quirindi to work as a 'Jack-Of-All-Trades', doing mustering, sewing and "whatever else people wanted", he took it.
"I ended up being the president of the rugby club in '93. My name is up on the board. I was on a committee for many years," Mr Bloore said.
During his time there, he also played reserve grade, founded and coached the juniors club in Quirindi, and met up with his former mates, saying he must have "went through boarding school with half the town".
But most of Mr Bloore's family had already established themselves in the New England town of Walgett where generations before him have lived, going back about 143 years.
"I'd say Wallabadah is probably the friendliest town I've ever lived in, in my life. It's like, every single person is just so warm and welcoming," Mr Bloore said.
