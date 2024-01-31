Riding for the Disabled ready and rearing to go, thanks to helping hands

Tamworth's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) has been given a helping hand to get ready for the new year.
A team from The Glasshouse Restaurant mucked in on Wednesday, to help clean up the yards so riders will be able to get back in the saddle in 2024.
After being forced to shut down during COVID, the group has struggled with volunteers.
So President of RDA Tamworth and one of the coaches, Sue Wilson, said they were delighted when the Goonoo Goonoo workers wanted to help out.
"We have been lopping overhead trees, mowing, trimming, clearing rubbish [and] riding some of the horses that haven't been ridden for a while," she said.
"Using chainsaws, clearing mistletoe out of trees, everything to do with ground maintenance, picking up all the fallen sticks and taking it away."
Glasshouse head chef, Jarrod Smith, said the idea came about from a conversation about their Christmas get-together, when it was decided they wanted to give something back to the community.
"[We were] more than happy to help out," he told the Leader.
"It's great what the guys down here do and if there's more people that can lend a hand, then jump on board."
Tamworth RDA is looking to start up again after the Easter break.
Currently that will be on a Thursday.
But with an ageing volunteer base organisers are considering whether they might have to hold smaller sessions, on other days, to be able to cater for the number of riders.
"We have a roster where we're simply supervising the horses checking their welfare, but as the winter months come on, we also need volunteers to feed the horses," Sue said.
"And on top of that, it's a huge job to look after the grounds, which is where these wonderful people have helped us today.
"We're so short of volunteers at the moment we could never have got the grounds to this condition without these young people's efforts.
And it's not just in the yards, where people can lend a hand.
"We also have volunteers that help make the sandwiches and morning tea, and we're looking for people to help in that area," Sue said.
"[And] we have a lot of admin work because we're affiliated with RDANSW."
To find out more about what RDA is doing, or to volunteer visit tamworthrda@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.