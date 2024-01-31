The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Riding for the Disabled ready and rearing to go, thanks to helping hands

By Newsroom
February 1 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff from the Glasshouse Restaurant lend a hand to get the yards at Tamworth Riding for the Disabled ready for a new year. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Staff from the Glasshouse Restaurant lend a hand to get the yards at Tamworth Riding for the Disabled ready for a new year. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Tamworth's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) has been given a helping hand to get ready for the new year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.