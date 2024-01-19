No nonsense: specialist police helping local officers keep peace during festival

Country music fans will be kept in check as part of a high-visibility police operation launched in Tamworth on Day 1 of the festival.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police will be out in force to ensure fans enjoy the event safely.
The aptly named 'Operation Tamworth Country Music Festival 2024' will be in place for the duration of the event, which runs from Friday, January 19 to Sunday, January 28.
TCMF is Australia's largest music festival, featuring with some 700 artists and more than 2800 events over the ten days.
Specialist police from the Operations Support Group (OSG), Dog Unit, Licensing Police, Bicycle Unit, and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command will assist general duties officers from Oxley Police District throughout the operation.
Operation Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree APM said police will be focusing on road safety, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related violence.
"Thousands of people make the annual journey to be involved in the festival, and while the vast majority are well-behaved, police will act swiftly if you choose to do the wrong thing," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
"Everyone should be able to enjoy the event in Tamworth safely, but not at the expense of other people's safety, so make sure you behave responsibly.
"Police will not tolerate any form of dangerous or criminal behaviour and alcohol-free zones in the CBD will be enforced."
Additional Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will also be on duty.
"We urge people to use the Festival Express bus service where possible to get around Tamworth, particularly if they are planning to drink," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
Attendees are also being reminded that there are a number of alcohol-free zones throughout the Tamworth CBD.
And there's a message for campers too.
"Camping is a popular choice among festival-goers, so take care of yourself and your belongings while in and around the event precinct," Assistant Commissioner Greentree said.
Police offer the following safety and security tips for campers:
For a full list of event details, visit the official festival website: www.tcmf.com.au
Special-event traffic information can be found at: www.livetraffic.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.