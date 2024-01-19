No nonsense: specialist police helping local officers keep peace during festival

Plan your trip in advance and if possible, make a booking;

Get to know your surrounding campers;

In large crowds, be mindful of your own safety and security as well as that of people around you;

Leave valuables at home - if you must take valuables with you, ensure they are secured and kept out of sight;

Lock your caravan or campervan when unattended;

Where possible, use a lock to secure your tent;

Where possible, use a portable alarm in your tent or camper;

Plan for changes in weather conditions;

Ensure valuables are not left in unattended vehicles;