The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Ambos advise caution as festival heatwave nears record-breaking territory

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 21 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers from St John Ambulance Barry Metz, Ben Tory, Petrea Pritchard, and Oliva Roberts want you to stay hydrated as a heatwave approaches. Picture by Peter Hardin
Volunteers from St John Ambulance Barry Metz, Ben Tory, Petrea Pritchard, and Oliva Roberts want you to stay hydrated as a heatwave approaches. Picture by Peter Hardin

Festivalgoers are being advised to take extra precautions going into the second week of the Tamworth Country Music Festival as temperatures are expected to soar to near record-breaking heights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.