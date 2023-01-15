The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

St John Ambulance is providing volunteer medical personnel to the Tamworth Country Music Festival

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Cameron, Wade Norrie, Louise Murphy, Adrian Rossiter, Kerry Rowleson, Matthew O'Rourke. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Volunteer medical staff have journeyed to Tamworth from as far as Wollongong and are ready to respond to any medical emergencies that arise during the country music festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.