Volunteer medical staff have journeyed to Tamworth from as far as Wollongong and are ready to respond to any medical emergencies that arise during the country music festival.
St John's Ambulance is operating volunteer stations in Bicentennial Park and on Peel Street from 8am to 10pm for the entire duration of the festivities.
Festival attendees will be feeling the heat and are encouraged to take precautions to ensure they don't find themselves requiring medical attention.
"We're encouraging people to stay hydrated and protect themselves from the sun," St John Event Commander Peter Cameron said.
"With the heat this week, things can get dangerous. Our advice is to wear SPF, a hat, and sunnies."
The charity organisation is staffing their stations with a variety of professionals, including registered nurses, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians, all acting on a volunteer basis.
The volunteers are equipped with fresh instruments: two new defibrillators were awarded to St John's Tamworth division by the Volunteer Emergency Services Fund in recognition of their brave actions during the 2019-2020 bushfires.
"We are very grateful to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal for recognising our volunteers and for funding these lifesaving devices that have the potential to save so many lives in, and around, the Tamworth community," CEO of St John Ambulance NSW Sarah Lance said.
Volunteers hope the new defibrillators won't have to be used during the festival, but exposure to high heat does raise the risk of heart failure so they say it's best to be prepared.
Additional St John Ambulance personnel are stationed at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre in South Tamworth, and like the staff at Bicentennial Park and Peel Street they will be there for the 10 days of events.
