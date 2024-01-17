'He's the GOAT!' talented Tamworth tennis kid reckons Novak will win Australian Open

Oliver Riley, 12, from Tamworth could be the next grand slam champion, as he closely watches his favourite players battle it out at the Australian Open (AO).
The year-seven McCarthy Catholic College student took up the sport about three years ago after his parents enrolled him in a tennis camp, saying "as soon as I picked up the racket, I just loved the sport".
Oliver practices the techniques of his favourite sports players, such as Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkankis, who he watched battle against Austrian Sebastian Ofner to win the five-set match on day-five of the AO.
"I love his technique and how he follows the ball. He's very unique on how he takes his racket back," Oliver said.
Asked who he thinks will win the 2024 AO being held at Melbourne Park from January 12 to 26, and Oliver is quick to say "Novak Djokovic. He's the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time]".
"He's got a lot of dedication. He's out on the court nearly every day. So I look up to him," Oliver said.
But as for sportsmanship, Oliver said he could not go past former World Number 1 Swiss tennis player Roger Federer who won 20 grand slam championships throughout his career before retiring in 2022.
"He has incredible sportsmanship and I really look up to that," Oliver said of his idol's ability to outlast his opponents.
"He doesn't get angry when he misses a shot. The guy's doing his best and putting his best effort in."
Outside of his favourite school subject - maths - Oliver plans on achieving his dream of competing at the Australian Open, with the very real hope of becoming a grand slammer, in the future.
Oliver trains with his favourite coaches Jarrod Campbell and Tom Fitzgerald from the North West Academy in Tamworth's east, and has a passion for the game that will see him and his family cheer on most televised matches in the 2024 Australian season.
Mr Campbell, the director of Northwest Tennis Academy, said the tennis club is expected to have more junior coaching programs available from term one which begins on February 5, 2024.
And from term two, in April this year, the academy will be rolling-out their entire tennis program, which is expected to include competitions and tournaments, social tennis, and court hire for all ages.
