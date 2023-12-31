Tamworth celebrates countdown to 2024 with tacos, tunes, and blue drinks

Tamworth is ready to welcome a new year.
Despite not having a planned fireworks display like nearby Werris Creek, there are still plenty of vibrant events for locals to enjoy before the clock strikes midnight.
One unique event is the Longyard Hotel's "Double Denim" party.
While the warm weather may have patrons hot under the collar, the pub is nonetheless encouraging denim enthusiasts to don their best '80s-inspired attire, from denim jackets to chambray shirts.
Of course, the staff won't be left out of the fashion show, with many wearing freshly-purchased Canadian Tuxes courtesy of their new boss.
"It's funny because when we were out shopping a number of the staff serving us were talking about how many people were out buying denim," the Longyard Hotel's new licensee Drew Wallin told the Leader.
He says the pub has 200 seats booked and is expecting 300 to 400 people to come throughout the evening, which goes partway in explaining the town's sudden denim demand.
Mr Wallin said the idea for the party came from the former temporary licensee, Matthew, who's always easy to spot for locals on account of his denim-decked wardrobe.
But it's not just blue clothes that are all the rage at the Longyard, the pub is also serving blue margaritas to match the denim theme.
On top of all that, the venue has set up a "denim photo booth" and will have live music by country rock-stars Brother Hollow.
While the Longyard may be the best-dressed place to be, it's far from the only pub in town throwing a killer party.
Just up the road, the Southgate Inn will be salsa dancing the night away with "Tacos and Tunes New Years".
Foodies and music lovers alike will revel in a night of Mexican food specials and Jarritos margaritas in the lead-up to Sydney's fireworks celebration being displayed on the pub's jumbo-screens.
Those living east of the Peel have plenty of options to choose from as well.
The Press Basement Bar on Brisbane Street is having an "Emo Night" with local artists including Avelina De-Moray, Jesse Green, and Euphoric Melancholy playing all the best metal, punk and alt rock anthems.
People seeking a less edgy beat can drop by the Courthouse Hotel where Gunnedah DJ PaperThin has come up to share the freshest mix of party music and R&B.
If you want a more quiet vibe, the rooftop bar at the Tudor Hotel will be a great place to see the least sunset of 2023, with their bistro open from 6pm to 9pm.
The Deco Wine Bar and Restaurant is also providing special cocktails for the occasion, from the creatively-named 'New Year 2024' to the high life taste of champagne-laden Poinsettias.
With so many local businesses pulling out all the stops - including others that wouldn't fit into one article - the country music capital is set to welcome 2024 with style.
