Disco or Roaring 20s? Werris Creek doubles up on New Years parties

A much-missed New Years tradition is returning to Werris Creek.
Fireworks will launch from the Werris Creek Golf Club once again as the local golf course and country club brings back its annual New Years Eve Party after taking a year off in 2022.
This year's theme is Back to 80s with prizes for the best-themed outfits of the era.
Club president Warrick Moore said he was expecting a crowd of anywhere from 200 to 500 people.
"We know we'll get a crowd, but we don't know how big it'll be, which makes it hard to plan for catering," he said.
"We've got a surcharge of $25 per family for people coming through the gate but that doesn't go too far in covering the costs so it's really just a way to give back to the community."
For the first time, the small town's biggest end-of-year event will have some friendly competition.
Just down the road the Werris Creek Tennis and Bowling Club is having a New Year's Party of their own with a Great Gatsby theme.
Originally $35 a pop, tickets to the bowling club's event are now free.
People that purchased tickets before the price drop will be getting the full Gatsby treatment with free drinks and grazing board.
Assistant manager and party planner Trent Linsley said he was expecting many people to show up on the night.
"We've had about 20 tickets booked so far, but in Werris Creek no one plans ahead," he said.
With the sports club's main concert by local artist Carly Robinson ending at 8pm, Mr Linsley said partygoers would have just enough time to make it to the 'golfie' for fireworks at 9pm and back in time for lock-out at 10pm.
He also said he hoped 2024 would be a year of "consistent" events and a revival of Werris Creek's hospitality and live music scene.
One of the biggest hurdles to such a renaissance will be keeping up interest among locals.
Mr Linsey said the relatively-low ticket sales for the sports club's New Year's Party serves as a good example of why it was hard to plan regular events in the small country town.
"It's hard because they want us to put on events but you can't if you don't know whether anyone will be there," he said.
"I started advertising months ago and my boss wants to cancel it, but we've got to make it go ahead. Consistency is the key."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.