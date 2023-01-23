While the Tamworth Country Music Festival is packing up, the Currabubula Local Advisory Group is getting ready to host the Festival of Small Halls Summer Tour show this Australia Day.
The Festival of Small Halls show takes the best folk and contemporary acoustic artists and sends them on the road to tiny halls in communities all over Australia. The tour is visiting the Currabubula village for the fourth time and will be showcasing an incredible night of music including The Paul McKenna Band all the way from Scotland!
The night includes three acts and a variety of music styles for the whole family to enjoy.
Werris Creek artist Carly Robinson will be joining the Paul McKenna Band and guests also get to enjoy indie folk royalty Emily Lubitz.
"We are so excited to have three incredible acts perform at our hall this Thursday", said Currabubula Local Advisory Group Chair, Paul Drummond.
"To have a band all the way from Scotland in our village is an amazing and unique opportunity for our region.
"Our Festival of Small Halls show is always a wonderful night for the whole family to enjoy.
"The artists always spend time with guests after their set and it is a fantastic way to experience a whole range of music."
The night will also include a light supper baked by local residents for a gold coin donation.
"Our local Currabubula Pub and Café are also offering delicious grazing boxes for you to order and pick up before the show. You can enjoy a delicious picnic at the hall while the show is on," said Mr Drummond.
Tickets are on sale now at www.festivalofsmallhalls.com and will also be available at the door. Doors open at 6.30pm.
