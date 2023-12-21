An idea over a beer becomes reality: 'We sledge each other in our own side'

Like many great ideas, the latest incarnation of the Peel Valley Bush Cricket competition, in the New England North West, came about over a few beers at the pub.
The Dungowan Hotel to be exact.
It was the Dungowan Hotel, to be exact, when the latest incarnation of the Peel Valley Bush Cricket competition started.
After a Group 4 Rugby League game had wrapped up, a few of the younger blokes there were talking about the possibility of getting a cricket competition up and running.
John Trickett was asked about it, had a chat to Dungowan Rugby League secretary Peter Blom and publican Kevin Smith "and that's basically how it started", Trickett said.
Scott Hughes, Tamworth, came on board to get the MyCricket side of things up and running while a large number of people helped along the way like Greg Thomas, Kingswood, who's been the treasurer for most of the time the competition's been running.
Trickett is part of the Woolomin side - where he still plays when he can - and has had a few stints as president including that first year.
That was 12 years ago when the Peel Valley competition kicked off with four teams.
The first teams were Nundle, Dungowan, Woolomin and Loomberah and Trickett remembers starting with the bare minimum.
"I think Nundle had a set of pads and a few bats and everybody else had nothing," Trickett recalled.
"Kevvy Smith from the pub, he actually bought the first kit for us."
That gear was then shared around the teams to make sure there was at least one kit at each game.
"We shared everything because we had no money. We started off with absolutely nothing, literally," Trickett said.
That mindset forms part of the ethos the Peel Valley committee prides the competition on. They want everyone to get a go, have fun but also get a competitive game of cricket.
Being not as serious, but just as competitive as other competitions, is what a number of players thought made Peel Valley Bush Cricket special.
"You still have that competitiveness to make a good game out of it," said Woolomin's Brett Douglas, also one of the original players.
"We sledge each other in our own side more than anyone else. Every team's the same."
"That's about it - as you said you still have to be competitive. You try to play to the other person's standard," Dungowan player Rob Brady, another original player, added.
There are also rules within the competition to even the playing field.
Development players - males under 14 or over 60 and females - are given an automatic 10 runs each while all players have to retire at 30 and can bowl a maximum of four overs. Every player also has to bowl at least one over.
There are players aged 12 taking part this season while some as old as 90 have played in the past.
Trickett said the older contingent helped encouraged new players to come back as well.
"They help them out even if they are on the opposite side," Trickett said.
"They don't care. We're all trying to make sure young people who want to play cricket get good teachings from the older ones."
A handful of those "older ones" were there at the start and continue to play.
A large portion of that first group were producers - estimated to be about a third of the playing group. And though that number is smaller now, the competition is as strong as ever.
There are now 10 teams and roughly 250 players registered as more and more new cricketers start playing.
One of the newer players who's hooked is James Emery despite having "never, ever wanted to play cricket as a young fella".
"My sister played cricket - I hated it. I couldn't even stand watching it on TV," he said.
But, Emery got "conned" into playing indoor cricket and when the idea of playing bush cricket - and importantly some social beers afterwards - was floated, he decided to give it a crack.
"I went out and played the first game and I've had an absolute ball," said Emery, who plays for Woolomin.
"It's just the guys we've got around us, everyone gets in and helps each other.
"It's just a great atmosphere. Everyone catches up, has a beer afterwards and 98 per cent of games have been unreal. There's that small 2pc when people get upset at each other, but that happens in every sport."
Helping each other out was another thing that made the competition a success, Trickett said.
There is a great group of people willing to volunteer throughout the competition. That's helped build a committee that works cohesively.
"Our whole committee is so strong and that's actually why bush cricket is going strong - the committee works as a group," he said.
"Fair enough, we have bad days between each other but we work as a group. We make sure everything works well."
One of the newest teams to the competition is Moore Creek. The team started four years ago as North Tamworth with help from Tamworth grade cricket club, North Tamworth Redbacks, before going out on their own.
Moore Creek's Peter Nuske has also joined the Peel Valley Bush Cricket committee. He is the secretary this season and he said the competition had "just got the formula right".
"You don't get blokes going out there scoring hundreds or anyone bowling 20 overs," he said.
"It's pretty well equitable for all players ... those who need more assistance, get more assistance and those blokes that are really good have to retire early.
"It evens the playing field a bit, which I love.
"It's more about getting out there with your mates and having a good laugh and spending a bit of time together on a Saturday."
Bush cricket also serves as a way to meet new people, just like it has for Mitch Mack.
The Bingara boy, who grew up on the family's 800-plus hectare cattle property, moved to Tamworth at the start of 2022.
He started playing for Moore Creek after some team mates at Pirates Rugby Club invited him along. Mack's brother, Lachy, also now plays for the Marlins.
"It's been pretty good. It gives you something to do on a Saturday - get out of the house and have a few beers with a few good blokes. Have a bit of fun and play a bit of sport," Mack said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.