Families flock to festive vineyard event full of rural Christmas delight

Tamworth families beat the heat and made their own merriment at a yuletide celebration just outside of town on Saturday.
Despite a sweltering summer heatwave a sizeable crowd still made it out to 'It's a Tangaratta Christmas!' hosted by Tangaratta Vineyards.
From the moment attendees stepped onto the grounds, it was clear the festival was determined to 'sleigh' the Christmas spirit.
Between ponies - sorry, reindeer - Christmas carols, and a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus, there was plenty of merrymaking for kids of all ages.
For adults, a range of market stalls offered unique holiday finds and foods, adding to the holly jolly atmosphere.
The festival also set up a giving tree encouraging attendees to donate a care package to the children's ward of Tamworth hospital.
The heartwarming gathering was the latest in a series of festive events that have been getting Tamworth into the Christmas spirit, such as the Community Lighting of the Christmas Tree; a party even a major storm couldn't rain out.
For those late to the Christmas party, options are beginning to dry up.
One of the region's last major markets of the year is the Tamworth Christmas Markets on December 16 in Bicentennial Park.
