Region set to sweat amid heatwave warning as temperatures soar

A HEATWAVE warning has been issued for parts of the North West as temperatures soar across the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued the warning for Northern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, the Lower Western, and Upper Western Districts.
Residents have sweltered through warm conditions since Saturday, December 2, when temperatures climbed to high-20s in Tamworth. By Sunday, temperatures of 30 degrees were recorded.
Tamworth is expected to sweat through the rest of the week with temperatures reaching 38 degrees on Wednesday, December 6, before peaking at 40 degrees on Saturday, December 9.
Severe heatwave conditions are expected to extend across most of the state this week, except for coastal and south east areas.
Heatwave conditions are expected to ease from the southwest across the weekend with a cooler change on the way.
Glenn Innes and Nyngan are among locations expected to be affected.
The BoM is urging NSW residents to stay vigilant and take precautions during the heat of the day.
Closing windows, drawing blinds, and using air conditioners and fans when available is the advice offered to stay cool.
Elderly people, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and parents of young children are urged to monitor heat stroke and dehydration symptoms.
More information on how to stay safe in a heatwave is available on the NSW Department of Health website.
