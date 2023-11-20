A weekly event held through Spring and Summer - local artists playing music in Fitzroy Plaza.
Check out various stalls, live music, craft demonstrations, and yummy food in the cafe. Come and grab a unique handmade gift and do your Christmas shopping while supporting local small businesses.
Mike McClellan, Wests Event Centre, December 2 @ 7.30pm. Universally known as the Song and dance man after is 1974 hit, Mike McClellan has hosted TV shows, had many of his songs covered around the world, recorded 10 albums, two of which went gold, and played concerts to audiences who have remained enthralled by the magic of his singing and playing since he first stepped into the spotlight. Book at wtlc.com.au
Share the spirit of Christmas with locals in Manilla at the Community Christmas Carols. Held at the Manilla Central School from 6pm, the evening is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit. Those who are attending are encouraged to sing along, have fun and bring the family along to an evening filled with Christmas cheer
Yes, it's just about that time of the year. This is a free community event to celebrate the lighting of the community Christmas Tree in Tamworth's Fitzroy Plaza. There will be singing and dancing, as well as a variety of market stalls and food vendors.
Join in a family-friendly, free Christmas celebration. There will be some special pony friends from Promised Land Ponies & Friends, market stalls, food and drinks, carols and singing and even a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus. Stay in touch with all the latest information at Tangaratta Vineyards & Function Centre on Facebook. BYO chair or picnic rug.
Showcasing local producers, stallholders, food vendors and more, the Tamworth Christmas Markets at Biciphanyentennial Park will be a fun day out, featuring jumping castles, face painting, air spray and glitter tattoos, Tamworth's own Jurassic Jack & more. Entry is free and there will be fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
This annual production of The Nutcracker is the perfect way to get into the 2023 Christmas spirit. Presented by students from The Studio Classical & Performing Arts in both Tamworth and Barraba. Make this Christmas one to remember and join The Studio family at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment an d Conference Centre TRECC as they present this Christmas tradition!
Join in the Christmas fun at Bicentennial Park. Featuring a huge range of local artists and entertainers, glow sticks, candles, food vendors, a visit from the Big Man himself. This will all be topped off by a visit from the one and only Hayley Jensen. Fundraising for Ronald McDonald House Tamworth.
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists. The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
