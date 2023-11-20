Mike McClellan, Wests Event Centre, December 2 @ 7.30pm. Universally known as the Song and dance man after is 1974 hit, Mike McClellan has hosted TV shows, had many of his songs covered around the world, recorded 10 albums, two of which went gold, and played concerts to audiences who have remained enthralled by the magic of his singing and playing since he first stepped into the spotlight. Book at wtlc.com.au

