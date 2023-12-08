Tamworth sparkles with Christmas spirit, despite stormy weather

An incoming storm failed to dampen festive spirits at the traditional lighting of the Christmas Tree in Tamworth on Thursday night.
Even though some market stallholders had to hold down their tents in the fierce gale.
Earlier, hundreds of families packed into Fitzroy Plaza ahead of the storm for the festive goings-on, which included performances by Dance Dynamics, Tamworth City Dance Academy and The Con, along with a range of craft activities and face painting for kids, as well as a variety of market stalls and food vendors for hungry mouths big and small.
And even though he's quickly coming up to his busiest time of year, the jolly man in the red suit popped by, a little ahead of schedule to beat the storm.
The lighting of the tree was also brought forward slightly so families could escape from the impending bad weather.
The good news is the tree is still standing, despite the ferocious winds.
And the fun is far from over.
On Saturday, December 2, 9 and 16, Santa's Workshop at 17 Fitzroy Street will be open from 10am-12pm for kids craft activities and letter writing to Santa.
The Christmas tree will remain in Fitzroy Plaza until the end of December.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.