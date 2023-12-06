Santa is coming to Tamworth early for a spectacular family Christmas event

Get ready for a 'tree'-mendous Christmas celebration on Fitzroy Plaza featuring lights, dancing, and a visit from Santa Claus.
The annual Tamworth Community Lighting of the Christmas Tree is set to electrify the region's holiday spirit from 5pm on Thursday, December 7.
Tamworth Regional Council event officer Natasha Little says the biggest thing to look forward to at this year's event is a light show featuring animated projections drawn by a local artist.
"I'm most excited about the projection work, and obviously we do have the man in red - Santa himself - coming to help light the Christmas tree with the mayor," Ms Little said.
The event officer also confirmed there will be a snow machine to add a touch of Christmas magic to the evening, but said exactly when the snow will fall is a surprise.
More than 25 market stalls are also coming to provide an array of food, entertainment, and gifts.
The event kicks off at 5pm on Thursday with a light show that's bound to get locals buzzing.
"The lighting of Tamworth itself in 1888 was something I drew inspiration from and felt could be adapted into a Christmas story," the show's animator Daniel Elliot said.
The Armidale-based filmmaker recently moved to New England from Lismore.
He said he was impressed with the lighting of Armidale's giant Christmas tree on November 30, and he wants Tamworth to outshine its neighbour to the north.
"I think friendly competition between towns is always good, it spurs people to get going and outdo each other," Mr Elliot said.
There will also be music and dance performances for the whole family to enjoy.
The big man, Mr Claus, is expected to make his appearance around 8pm, but there's plenty for kids to do before the jolly fella lands his sleigh.
Santa's Workshop will be open in the middle of Fitzroy all night for free arts and craft activities run by Tamworth Family Support Services and the Tamworth Craft Shed.
Kids can also write letters to Santa, and if they do they'll receive a special response in the mail from Saint Nick.
"We do need to make sure if people are writing a letter to Santa they include a return address. We'll make sure they get to the North Pole," Ms Little said.
Australia Post says the reply may arrive after Christmas. We're a long way from the North Pole after all!
Santa's Workshop will also be open on the next two Saturdays, December 9 and 16, from 10am to noon.
The tree-lighting event is being put on using $20,000 of grant funding from the state government.
The full program of Events for the 2023 Tamworth Community Lighting of the Christmas Tree is listed below:
