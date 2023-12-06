The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Santa is coming to Tamworth early for a spectacular family Christmas event

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 6 2023 - 3:45pm
Animator and filmmaker Daniel Elliot and Tamworth Regional Council event officer Natasha Little are excited to make Tamworth's spirits bright. Picture by Peter Hardin
Animator and filmmaker Daniel Elliot and Tamworth Regional Council event officer Natasha Little are excited to make Tamworth's spirits bright. Picture by Peter Hardin

Get ready for a 'tree'-mendous Christmas celebration on Fitzroy Plaza featuring lights, dancing, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

