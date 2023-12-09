Proposed sale of council car park Kable Avenue and Ray Walsh House | Letter to the editor

In the TRC records, RWH is valued at $50 million and is written down to $28 million after amortisation. Its replacement value then is at least $50 million. There is mixed information about the extent and cost of remediation of the asbestos problem. Recent works undertaken for $2 million was publicly stated to have remediated the internal walls of RWH and that there was largely no asbestos in the walls. The asbestos is apparently located in the ceiling in the lagging of the air conditioning. There is supposedly a report from public works to remediate the building for a cost of $60 million held by the TRC bureaucracy. This is difficult to believe. Reliable local builders believe the work could be done for small fraction of that figure.