Flashback Friday | The year was 2005

Remember 2005?
It seems like such a long time ago.
Twenty-Three years on, and our Leader photographers have been at it again, combing the archives for some photographic treasures.
Tamworth's Waler Memorial was unveiled on 29 October 2005, being the nearest Saturday to the 88th anniversary of the famous charge of Beersheba on 31 October 1917.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor James Treloar defeated a challenge from councillor, Diane Carter to resume duties in the region's top job.
The Golden Guitars once again recognised the best in the industry.
Australia's Largest Line Dance Festival & Competition moved to West Tamworth Leagues Club in 2005.
The Mayor of Gunnedah, Gae Swain, was named the Tamworth electorate Woman of the Year.
More broadly, 2005 was the year of the Cronulla race riots.
The Australian Prime Minister was John Howard.
2005 was designated as the International Year for Sport and Physical Education
Pope John Paul II died and over four million people travel to the Vatican to mourn him.
And then Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles. Now, of course Camilla stands beside her husband as the queen.
