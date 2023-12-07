Flashback Friday | The year was 2005

Album of the Year; Family Tree - Melinda Schneider, produced by Graham Thompson

Male Vocalist of the Year; Adam Harvey - That's What You Call A Friend

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kasey Chambers - Pony

Top Selling Album of the Year: Kasey Chambers - Wayward Angel

Vocal Group or Duo of the Year: Bella - About A Girl

Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Tracy Coster & Anne Kirkpatrick - Back To The Saltbush Plains

Heritage Song of the Year: Missin' Slim - Lee Kernaghan and Colin Buchanan

Single of the Year: Like a River - Kasey Chambers

Instrumental of the Year: Tall Fiddler - Tommy Emmanuel

Bush Ballad of the Year: Where The Yellow Kapocks Bloom - Jeff Brown, written by Wave Jackson

Video Clip of the Year: Get Along - Slim Dusty, directed by Molotov Productions

New Talent of the Year: Jedd Hughes - High Lonesome