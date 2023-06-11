IT was "quite unusual" to see women in positions of power when Gae Swain embarked on a formidable career in local government.
She was the first ever female mayor of Gunnedah Shire Council when she was elected in 1999, and a stalwart of the institution having served more than two decades on the local council - including a six year stint as deputy mayor.
Ms Swain told the Leader she felt it was her "responsibility" to throw her hat in the ring and see how she could help her local community.
READ ALSO:
During her time in the chambers, she helped establish a Youth Scholarship Fund to help give young people a "leg up".
But she said the thing she was most proud of was seeing the way the community "pulled together" when the shire lost big industries and endured extreme weather.
"It showed that people can come together and they do come together," she said.
"The opportunity to share with one another is something we have to be careful we don't lose in this day and age."
She said it was good to see more women stepping into local government positions.
"I think women come with a different angle on different ideas and aspects of your community," Ms Swain said.
Outside of council, the long-time Carroll resident has dedicated her time as a parishioner, and has been appointed to many boards, including McKellar Care, Gunnedah Nursing Home, and Gunnedah and Oxley Community Options.
She was also the recipient of the Women in Local Government Award in 2015, the Woman of the Year award in the Tamworth electorate in 2005, and was named the Paul Harris Fellow from the Gunnedah Rotary Club in 2004.
Despite her ongoing service to the community, Ms Swain said she was "stunned" to find out she was a recipient of the Order of Australia (OAM) accolade.
She said the award belonged to every member of the Gunnedah Community.
"It doesn't talk about all the people behind you," she said.
"When you're in a leadership role, you're standing up the front, but that's not the most important person."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.