The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Business
Photos

Currabubula celebrates market milestone, a record-breaking 6000 attendees

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah and Joshua Battese get into the Christmas spirit at the biannual Currabubula Boutique Markets on Sunday, December 3. Picture by Peter Hardin
Noah and Joshua Battese get into the Christmas spirit at the biannual Currabubula Boutique Markets on Sunday, December 3. Picture by Peter Hardin

The sun smiled down on North West Slopes as the Currabubula Boutique Markets celebrated its biggest showing to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help