Currabubula celebrates market milestone, a record-breaking 6000 attendees

The sun smiled down on North West Slopes as the Currabubula Boutique Markets celebrated its biggest showing to date.
More than 180 stalls filled the Currabubula Recreation Ground on Sunday, attracting an astonishing turnout of nearly 6000 people.
Currabubula has an estimated population of 339.
Organisers said it's their most successful market yet.
"We had more than 180 stalls here from across NSW. It's the biggest market we've ever had," Currabubula P&C Association secretary Veronica Filby said.
The markets open up twice per year on the first Sunday of December and the first Sunday of May.
But it's more than just a shopping day for locals as the markets also raise money for the local school and pre-school.
"Normally we raise between $10,000 and $15,000 for the school and preschools," Ms Filby said.
While she couldn't give an exact figure for how much has been raised this year, she said she expects to beat last year's $13,000 total.
"In the stalls alone we usually make $10,000 just from their support ... Lots of our stallholders have sold out of goods as well, which is awesome," Ms Filby said.
The sunny weather proved to be a relief after the preceding day's rain, creating the perfect atmosphere for visitors from as far as Tenterfield down to Newcastle.
This year also came with extra activities for children including a petting zoo, Christmas craft, sensory play, face-painting, and local entertainer Jurassic Jack.
"We can't fit anyone else in, can't have any more stalls. We're at capacity, but everyone has been so wonderful," Ms Filby said.
She said she's happy her small town can regularly attract so many visitors, and proud of the dedicated team of volunteers who have pioneered the Currabubula markets from their humble beginnings eight years ago.
"It started with a really small market with 30 stalls in 2015 ... we're now at capacity at the rec ground and it's just grown incredibly and now we're able to give so much support back to the school and the preschool for the kids," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.