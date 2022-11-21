The Northern Daily Leader
Currabubula Christmas Markets promise a treasure trove of gifts to give

By Newsroom
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 12:30pm
There will be something for just about everyone at the Currabubula Christmas Markets. Picture from file

As eager Christmas fans start decorating their trees, Currabubula P&C volunteers are putting the final touches on their Christmas markets which be held in the village on Sunday December 4.

