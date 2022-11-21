As eager Christmas fans start decorating their trees, Currabubula P&C volunteers are putting the final touches on their Christmas markets which be held in the village on Sunday December 4.
Some 170 market businesses from across the state will showcase a variety of goods which organisers can confirm are perfect gifts for Christmas.
"We have something for everyone this year," market organiser Veronica Filby said.
"This is our biggest market yet and we have gorgeous clothing, artworks, jewellery, homewares, furniture, plants, sculptures, handmade Christmas decorations and lots more."
Organisers have added more food and beverage stalls to the event this December to keep the crowds fed.
The Currabubula Pony Club will be providing delicious sausage and steak sandwiches with a range of other food and beverage stalls joining them, including craft beer, gin, ginger beer, cronuts, Dutch pancakes, salads, cakes and much needed coffee.
There will be children's activities, face painting and awesome local live music.
The local Currabubula Pub and Café and newly opened Curra Cottage Nursery and Ice Creamery in the village are also worth a visit on the day.
The event raises funds for both the local school and preschool and provides a wonderful opportunity to support small businesses.
"Our stall holders make high quality, unique and beautiful gifts and our market is a fantastic chance to meet the makers and help support their business this Christmas," Mrs Filby said.
There is a gold coin entry fee, and the day runs from 8am - 1pm at the Currabubula Recreation Ground.
More information about the event, can be found on the Currabubula Boutique Market Facebook page.
