Dunking station at Tamworth Youthie for International Day of People with Disability

International Day of People with Disability was celebrated in Tamworth with a special event at the Youthie on Friday, December 1.
There was plenty of fun and games, live music, a free sausage sizzle, a dunking station, face painting and games suitable for people of all ages.
The 2023 United Nations theme for International Day of People with Disability on Sunday, December 3, is about making the world better and fairer for people with disability.
The day aims to promote community awareness, understanding and inclusion of people with disability.
"International Day for People with Disability is about coming together as a community to celebrate all of our unique abilities and contributions," Charmaine Alley, a committee member for the Tamworth event, said.
Katey Allwell, Coordinator, Community Wellbeing at Tamworth Regional Council, said the event "is a wonderful opportunity for people with disability and their friends, family and carers to come together, have fun, and embrace the spirit of inclusivity".
