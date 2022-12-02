INTERNATIONAL Day of People with Disability on Saturday December 3 aims to increase awareness and acceptance of people with disability.
Northcott Disability Services gathered for a BBQ lunch and park activities at Anzac Park on Friday to celebrate.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.