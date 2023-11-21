The nominees for next year's Golden Guitars have been announced, with local talent shining brightly.
Tamworth's own Ashleigh Dallas was proud to be among a list of locals to get the nod ahead of the January event.
"Everyone has a story about Tamworth," she said on Tuesday.
"I was born here, and I feel very proud that this is my hometown and we have this world-class event. The amount of Tamworth bloodlines through this year's awards is amazing."
The rising star, who snared two nominations, is in good company with fellow Tamworthians Felicity Urquhart, Lane Pittman, and Loren Ryan also nominated.
The 2024 Golden Guitar Awards had more than 762 entries, equalling the record-breaking number received in 2022.
Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham, James Johnston, The Wolfe Brothers, and Travis Collins all picked up six nominations each.
The biggest winners from 2023, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, earned five nominations.
James Johnston, who performed to a Tamworth audience on Sunday night, said the nominations were an incredible way to end his extremely successful year.
"I have had an incredible run with people coming to my shows, and singing my song. I'm just enjoying the ride at the moment," he said.
"It's crazy to feel what has happened in the last year and now be up for so many nominations, and being up for male artist of the year is amazing. I have had so much support from Tamworth and the organisation around the festival."
Fresh off a multinational tour, Lane Pittman did not expect to see his name appear on the screen.
"It was a pinch-myself moment," he said.
"Three weeks ago, I was sitting in an exam hall doing my HSC and now to be here and be nominated for new talent of the year against some really good country artists and some really good artists. I'm definitely looking forward to it."
