The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Humble, Warialda hero leaping to success

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 21 2023 - 10:00am
Warialda high jumper Hugo Barwick (front) with Warialda Public School principal Dan van Velthuizen and sports co-ordinator Naomi Cole who are helping to prepare the young champion for the national titles on November 24. Photo supplied.
Warialda high jumper Hugo Barwick (front) with Warialda Public School principal Dan van Velthuizen and sports co-ordinator Naomi Cole who are helping to prepare the young champion for the national titles on November 24. Photo supplied.

The oft-quoted assumption that regions don't come first doesn't ring true in the Gwydir Valley where one community has pulled together in support of the next generation.

