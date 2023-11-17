When Farrer won its first-ever Davidson Shield in April, little did it know that there would be at least another two state knockout trophies in the cabinet before the year was out.
The Tamworth-based school has enjoyed unprecedented success across the various CHS competitions in 2023 with the open hockey and under 16 rugby union sides also crowned state champions.
Believed to be the first time Farrer has won three state titles in the one year, or at least in a long time, another five teams - the under 15 and First V basketball, under 15 and First V water polo and First IV tennis - qualified through to the finals play-offs.
The firsts water polo went on to finish fifth, the two basketball sides sixth and the tennis boys, in what was a very credible effort given they were all either in Year 7, 8 or 9 and competing in an open competition, 10th.
The under 15s water polo go away in a couple of weeks.
"It's been a great year for our knockout teams," Farrer sports coordinator Toby McVey said.
"To have three state champions across three different sports is very impressive."
The First XI cricket boys started it off, defeating Corowa on a day that will live long in the memory as far as Farrer is concerned.
After on at least three occasions finishing runners-up, the silverware they'd been chasing for almost 50 years was finally in their hands - well figuratively anyway.
They don't actually have the trophy, it was lost a few years ago.
Post-game coach Dave Olrich described the win as "very satisfying" and "very emotional", the players dedicating the victory to long-time coach John Kilborn.
In a bit of trouble early with the bat - they were 4-41 - Harry Lewington (77) and Blake Scicluna (41) guided them to 169. The duo then led the charge as Farrer routed Corowa for just 36.
Scicluna was one of three to be involved in two of the title wins.
He, Charlie Stone and Chris Fox were also part of the hockey side which edged out Parkes High 1-nil in the final to clinch title No.3.
Farrer's first triumph in the knockout since 2007, captain Jack Marshall said it was "pretty special" to win it.
After defeating Grafton 2-1 in their quarter-final, they had a close call against Crookwelll to earn their spot in the final, sneaking home on penalties 4-3 after scores were level at 2-all at the end of regular time.
The final was then "a pretty close game", Scicluna slotting the match-winner off a short corner with about 10 minutes to play.
"They had most of the possession most of the game, we were pretty much defending," Marshall said of the game.
Their victory came just over a week after the rugby side triumphed in the Buchan Shield (under 16s knockout).
Heading down to Sydney for the finals fresh from winning the North West Youth Rugby Competition under 16s final (they won that three days earlier), after brushing aside Murrumbidgee Regional High School 20-12 in their semi-final, they then fought back from a 12-7 half-time deficit against Orange High School to claim the silverware.
Prevailing 28-12 in the end, captain Darcy Hannaford spoke about the way they combined as a team and just stuck to the game plan.
