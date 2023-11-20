It's better late than never for a restaurant on Peel Street to celebrate its new ownership with a weekend party that attracted local familiar faces including sports patrons, business moguls, and councillors.
"We just want people to know we're open for business and there's been a change of ownership and a change of attitude, revamping our customer service," Hog's Breath Cafe owner Linley Schultz told the Leader.
"The trading environment is tough, so we have to set ourselves out from the crowd and provide a better service than our competition for our customers, show them some hogs-pitality."
The entrepreneur from South Australia bought into the chain restaurant on Peel Street after ending a long career in the wine industry, a sea change initially prompted by quitting his job to care for his wife as she recovered from a brain tumour.
But the new venture hasn't been smooth sailing, as severe flooding in his hometown trapped Mr Schultz in his home near Gurra Gurra for months, ruining plans for a grand re-opening in 2022.
"There was water around the house for two months and two days. I was stuck with no electricity, running a generator 24 hours a day for pumps around the house pumping water out that seeped through the fence," he said.
Now that he's able to come up to Tamworth frequently, the business owner says he's impressed with what the long-term staff have been able to achieve.
Mr Schultz said he gives special thanks to Shane, the general manager, who has worked for Hog's Breath for more than 14 years, as well as Sarah, the front of house manager, and Caleb, the head trainer.
