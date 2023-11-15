When she was a little girl, Keira Kerr wished she was invisible. The superpower would have opened up a world of free goodies for herself.
"And we wouldn't have to worry about paying for things, either," she said of her nine-member family.
Now aged 17, and having relocated from Sydney to an Appleby property some three years ago, Kerr's world is now rooted in reality as she eyes commencing year 12 at McCarthy Catholic College next year and then becoming a veterinary nurse.
Kerr was an effervescent interviewee, her sunny disposition in harmony with the weather.
"To always look on the bright side of things," she said of the most important lesson life had taught her, adding: "My family and my friends have always told me that I think of the positive things."
That mentality, and a lifelong devotion to netball, resulted in Kerr being named the most valuable player for the Swans Gold A-grade side this year.
Paul wanted his children to establish a deep connection to his hometown of Tamworth. His daughter's association with the Swans has played a role in that happening.
Kerr said her father "wanted to share" the benefits of living in this region with his family. "The way Dad explained it, it sounded pretty good," she said of the relocation - and so it has been.
Kerr has an elder brother and sister, an identical twin sister, as well as three younger brothers and three dogs. She said she owed her parents "everything", before recounting her earliest memory - doing a backflip off a bouncy castle and hurting her knee.
"And then my dad carried me out of there, and just comforted me the whole time," she said.
Another great comfort to Kerr is her twin sister, Isabel. "I've always had Isabel with me as well," she said, adding that her personality was different to her sibling's.
"Like, I'm more out there," she said.
