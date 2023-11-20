The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Community

Max Jackson announced as Tamworth Country Music Festival ambassador

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated November 21 2023 - 7:16pm, first published November 20 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max Jackson is the new face of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Max Jackson is the new face of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Rising star Max Jackson is the new face of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.