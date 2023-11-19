The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Cricket: North Tamworth defeat Bective East in nailbiter

By Zac Lowe
November 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not often that local cricket matches go right down to the wire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help