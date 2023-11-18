The Northern Daily Leader
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Charlotte Leonard: determined, competitive, laid-back

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 19 2023 - 5:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I always strive to do my best" ... Charlotte Leonard. Picture by Mark Bode
"I always strive to do my best" ... Charlotte Leonard. Picture by Mark Bode

And then there were three.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.