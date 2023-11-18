And then there were three.
For so long an only child, 17-year-old Charlotte Leonard now has a trio of siblings: twins who are less than a year old, and a two-year-old sister.
Having Clara and Oscar and their elder sister Daisy in her life was "definitely a big change"," Charlotte said, and also "different" compared to the more normal siblings dynamic - the "typical close-in-age" ones.
"So yeah, absolutely love it," she said, adding: "It's just great to spend time with them. And they just look up to you in a completely different way to when you're the same age."
Charlotte, who recently started year 12 at McCarthy Catholic College, was speaking at a sunny Bicentennial Park. She looked sharp in a natural-coloured waistcoat and matching trousers, her outfit complimented with a gold chain belt, and her blonde hair pulled back.
Her mother, Natalee, also went to McCarthy. Natalee is the matriarch of a family that includes her partner, James Moffat, the father of Daisy, Clara and Oscar.
Charlotte said the most important lesson life had taught her was "the value of other people in your life," adding: "You can't go about life just thinking purely about yourself."
Unsure what career path to take post-school, Charlotte said she was keeping her "options open" by working hard.
"I probably have a fear of failure more than anything else," she said. "Particularly at school: I always strive to do my best."
"I feel like a lot of the time it does push me to succeed, and to be the best that I can possibly be," she said of her fear of failure. "So most of the time it is a positive."
Charlotte was recently named the most valuable player of the Swans Red A-grade netball side. A goalkeeper, she has made Tamworth rep sides almost every year since under-12.
Sometimes it can be a challenge, to always go in with a positive attitude.
Her on-court collisions with Megan Cruickshank, the Swans' goal defender and 2023 player of the year, had occurred often enough last season for her to mention them when asked what her most embarrassing moment was.
Unsurprisingly, Charlotte said she was determined and competitive. She was also "somewhat" laid-back.
But "sometimes it can be a challenge, to always go in with a positive attitude", she said, adding: "You're not feeling great about it, but you've just gotta keep going."
