Tamworth real estate agents always enjoy some healthy competition, but when it comes to rolling up their sleeves, the real winners are the people who need the blood most.
The Red Cross Lifeblood Challenge for real estate agents is back for a seventh year, and it is all for a bloody good cause.
Rebecca Saunders from Ray White says she understands how vital blood banks are to providing life-saving treatments.
"My daughter had a rare form of epilepsy, and she had to have IVIg (intravenous immunoglobulin) treatment, which is plasma-based," she said.
"She was about three and a half when she started to regress, and everything went. She pretty much had no understanding. So when we asked her to turn off a light, she would stare at us blankly.
"She wasn't talking, so we also had to learn sign language. It was quite a rare case."
Mrs Saunders daughter is now 17, and thanks to the treatment is living her life as a happy young woman.
The blood and plasma donated by the agents will go towards patients' treatment and blood transfusions throughout the country.
According to Lifeblood Australia, they collect 1,030,000 litres of blood, plasma, and platelets per year, thanks to the generosity of their donors.
Karen Vial from Burke & Smyth does not only donate during competition time but does so all-year-round.
"I've seen my mum receive a blood transfusion, and I'm really passionate about it," she said.
"Even listening to Michael Klim (Olympic swimmer) story, I think, 'woo, that is why I give plasma'. Because that is giving him life."
She surpassed more than 200 donations quite recently, but is still always enthused to return to the blood bank chair.
"I'm on antibotics right now because I had a tooth out. So I have had to cancel this week and move my appointment to next week." she said.
"But I'm always here every fortnight; I'm here giving my plasma."
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.