The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth real estate agents go head-to-head in Lifeblood donation competition

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
November 18 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeblood registered nurse Tash Bartlett and Karen Vial from Burke & Smyth, with Rebecca Saunders from Ray White, who is donating her plasma for the Red Cross Lifeblood Challenge. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Lifeblood registered nurse Tash Bartlett and Karen Vial from Burke & Smyth, with Rebecca Saunders from Ray White, who is donating her plasma for the Red Cross Lifeblood Challenge. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth real estate agents always enjoy some healthy competition, but when it comes to rolling up their sleeves, the real winners are the people who need the blood most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.