Jack Marshall's list of achievements in 2023 is a long and impressive one.
But his latest may just be his biggest.
The Farrer student is packing his bags for Malaysia after being selected in the Australian Allstars under 17s team to contest the Mirnawan Cup.
The first time he will get to pull on the green and gold - he was selected in the All Australian side from the under 16s School Sport Australia Championships in August, however it was only a merit team - the young gun is "excited" to be representing his country.
Organised by the National Hockey Development Program of Malaysia (NHDP) together with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), along with the host country, the tournament will also feature teams from South Africa and India.
Scheduled to fly out this Friday (November 17), asked what he is most looking forward to about the trip, the 16-year-old said experiencing the different culture in Malaysia, playing against other high level teams and seeing how he compares to players from other countries.
"This tournament is a great opportunity to further develop my hockey," he added.
It's the second time in as many years the midfielder's hockey talents have taken him abroad.
In the 2022 July school holidays he travelled over to Holland and Belgium as part of an under-16s development tour.
It was one of the highlights of what was his best season since he first started playing the sport.
2023 has topped that again.
He's been acknowledged in national sides twice, and represented NSW at a national level three times after being selected in the under 15s indoor side, under 18s field side and CHS under 16s.
He also captained Farrer to their first state knockout title since 2007, was named the best and fairest for the Tamworth first grade competition and involved in two club grand finals.
For his part Marshall is taking it all in his stride.
"I'm enjoying all the opportunities I have, and am just taking each year as it comes," he said.
"I have enjoyed being part of all the teams I've played in (this year) and am grateful for all the coaching and guidance I've been given and the support of everyone who helps me along the way."
The tournament will run from November 19-25.
