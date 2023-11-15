The Northern Daily Leadersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Alice Mitchell on high ahead of Swans' finals clash

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 15 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Mitchell is joined by her parents, Duncan and Amanda, after the Swans' elimination final win over the Suns. Picture supplied
Alice Mitchell is joined by her parents, Duncan and Amanda, after the Swans' elimination final win over the Suns. Picture supplied

Ann Mitchell thinks her granddaughter, Alice, is "crazy".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.