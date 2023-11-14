The acknowledgements continue to flow for Narrabri brothers Joey and Jonty Fowler.
On Monday, Joey was named in the 45-man preliminary Australian under 20s squad for their 2024 campaign.
Finalised following the Super Rugby under 19s championships, the squad will convene in Canberra in February for their first camp ahead of what is an expanded international program, with the inclusion of the inaugural Under 20s Rugby Championship.
To be played in May, the tournament will see the Junior Wallabies taking on New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, and will be a valuable lead-in to the World Rugby Under 20s Championship later in the year.
Younger brother Jonty meanwhile would probably be lining up for the Australian under 16s against the Pacific All-Stars in Canberra next month if not for surgery.
The announcement of the 25-strong squad to face the All-Stars outfit noted that Fowler was unavailable for selection.
The five-eighth had the shoulder operation last Tuesday, two days after helping NSW beat Queensland 22-8 and secure back-to-back Super Rugby under 16s titles.
The Australian side for the December 12 clash and preceding camp was selected out of the six-week tournament.
Back home in Narrabri recuperating at the moment, Jonty's dad, Chris, said he is disappointed not to be able to be involved but happy to be recognised.
"We'll try and get him into camp towards the end just so he's a part of it," he said.
"We're not quite sure what the procedure is but that's the plan."
The young gun picked up the injury earlier in the season but played through with it, not wanting to miss out on the opportunity with the Waratahs.
As he told The Leader after being named in the squad, it was a big goal.
"I was working very hard all season to try and get to this point," Jonty said.
After missing the first round, he started at five-eighth against the Rebels and Force, and then in the final.
Chris said it was a good experience for him and especially good for his confidence.
"He's had a smile on his face during it all," he said.
"He's obviously in recovery now but he'll go back next year pretty well fully fit and ready to go for his last year (of school)."
