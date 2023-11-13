The Quirindi women fell just short of a third straight Toothy Tens title as the final tournament was played in Orange over the weekend.
Easts upset the Lionesses' party, the Sydney-based side featuring Narrabri's Martha Harvey and Bingara's Brooke McKinnon, taking the honours 12-nil in what was described as an extremely tough and physical grand final.
The 2023 Jack Scott Cup premiers were a bit of a bogey side for the Central North teams, earlier beating Narrabri in their semi-final.
The Lions men also put up a good show, finishing inside the top eight.
Thousands flocked to Endeavour Oval on Saturday, November 11, for what was one of the biggest community sporting events staged in the city in the last decade.
A massive crowd filled the Emus club and its surrounding fields to watch 22 men's teams and six women's sides battle it out on a cracking spring day in the colour city.
The 10s tournament is run in honour of Quirindi's Nick Tooth, who suddenly died at the age of 25 after sustaining a head injury playing for his beloved Lions in 2015.
The Nick Tooth Foundation has raised about $500,000 and has linked with Rugby Australia and NSW Rugby to support concussion, mental health initiatives and some support for women's rugby clubs.
The social tournament has also been held in Quirindi and in Sydney, and over the last two years has been staged in Orange.
