As young kids, Joey and Jonty Fowler would often pester their dad, Chris, to take them down to one of the local ovals for a kick and a run around.
Now all those years of practice are paying off with the former Narrabri juniors among the most promising young talents coming through the rugby ranks.
Earlier this week Joey lined up at five-eighth for the Australian Schools and U18s against New Zealand Schools, while Jonty will suit up in the 10 for NSW in their second round Super Rugby under 16s clash against the Rebels on Saturday.
Unfortunately injury curtailed the chance of both brothers playing with Joey suffering a Grade 2 groin tear practising his goal-kicking in the warm-up before the game on Monday. While he played on with the injury, it ruled him out of featuring for the Rebels under 19s side.
Jonty's first outing with the Waratahs, he "can't wait" to get out there, with making the side a goal.
"I was working very hard all season to try and get to this point," he said.
He knows only too well the doors it can open, having seen it where it has led to for Joey.
Recruited by the Melbourne Rebels on a 'staggered long-term contract', as general manager Nick Stiles described it, he came through the NSW under 16s and then under 18s pathway.
Jonty said it has been inspiring witnessing his journey over the last few years.
"It's good watching him go in the direction he's gone in and hopefully I can do the same," he said.
Saturday will follow on from what was a pretty good year for him in Joey's (St Joseph's College) colours. He steered the Second XV to the GPS title and got to play a few games in the Firsts.
"It went pretty quick really," Jonty said of his Firsts debut.
When told he was starting, he recalled he was "pretty nervous".
"I couldn't believe it at first, but no I was pretty happy with myself," he said.
Starting at Joey's in Year 9, he's loved the three years down there.
"It's really good, the boarding aspect of it and meeting lots of new people from everywhere," Jonty said.
Then there's the footy side. There's arguably not too many better schoolboys programs in the country.
A window into the professional world he hopes to one day be a part of, they train every day and not just on-the-field work. They also do video sessions and gym sessions.
Being accustomed to training only a couple of times a week before, it was initially quite eye opening.
As was how competitive it is. To that end, he said, of his biggest learnings has been the importance of "making the most of the opportunity when you get it" and always "putting your best foot forward".
Saturday's game will be played in Melbourne, with kick-off at 11.05am, and shown live on Stan Sport.
Jonty won't be the only north west talent on show either with Armidale's Olly Schmude starting at 10 for the Waratahs in the under 19s game.
