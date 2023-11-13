It's been a long year for Kim Resch.
The lifelong Tamworth athlete lives and breathes sport, and has done for the majority of her life.
So, understandably, she found it challenging to step away from league tag in the 2023 winter season. But, come time for summer touch football, she was ready to make a return - although it wasn't an entirely smooth one.
"Touch is a great game to test the fitness levels," Resch said.
"Keeping fit makes touch footy just that little bit easier ... but my fitness levels are back up, so I'm feeling good and the body's holding up."
Resch captains the women's Hulks in the new-look Tamworth Touch Association Super Series, which is in the midst of its first iteration.
Though she assistant-coached the North Tamworth Bears in their run to the premiership earlier this year, Resch has only had "a little" experience with captaincy in the past. But she has enjoyed the experience so far with her green-and-purple clad teammates.
"It's awesome to put back into the sport," Resch said.
"I've had some great captains and coaches over the years, so to give back to the sport is great."
The Super Series held its fourth round on Friday afternoon at the Gipps Street Playing Fields, in what has so far been a successful debut.
With innovations like a player draft, Resch said it has so far been a good opportunity for Tamworth's more serious players to challenge themselves between representative assignments.
"We're definitely using it to keep up fitness and a bit of a training run in the more structured stuff leading into the State Cup [in early December]," Resch said.
"I think the way they've structured it is great with the draft draw ... it just means that you get a range of players. You get some young ones, you get some experienced ones, you get some people that just want to have a bit of fun. It just makes it a more even comp."
The women's Hulk team scored a 7-5 win over Ironman on Friday, in another example of how closely-fought the Super Series games have been.
With her competitive fix taken care of, Resch has relished her return to the playing field. But will it translate to a comeback in the 2024 league tag season?
"I haven't thought about it too much over the off-season," she said.
"I've been focused on the touch, but I'm sure the girls will put in a team again. I'd be happy to have a run around."
