A LEARNER driver who was ordered to stay off the road after leading police on a chase in Tamworth has been caught behind the wheel again.
Lachlin James Buchan appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested for driving while suspended.
The 22-year-old was stopped by police at about 8:30pm on Jewry Street, North Tamworth, on November 5 for a random breath test when he owned up to unlawfully being behind the wheel.
"I know I should not be driving, I am on bail, and I have court in the morning," Buchan told police when he was pulled over.
Court documents reveal the 22-year-old was on bail at the time he was pulled over for leading police on a pursuit; prolonging or sustain loss of traction while behind the wheel; and being a learner driver not accompanied by licensed driver, tester, or police officer.
The string of driving offences occurred at about 11pm on October 24, 2023 throughout West Tamworth.
A chase was sparked after officers saw a white Ford Falcon lose traction while turning onto Bridge Street and accelerating harshly around streets in West Tamworth.
During the pursuit Buchan, who was behind the wheel of the car, stopped on Denison Street and jumped out of the car with his hands in the air along with a passenger.
The 22-year-old, who holds a Victorian Learners permit, told officers he didn't stop because he knew the car wasn't roadworthy, and he was only a learner driver.
He told the police he had been doing burnouts in the moments before the chase, and had three other passengers in the car.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said the 22-year-old had a "total disregard" for other road users.
"We have serious concerns for safety of the public," he said.
Buchan's Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro said the 22-year-old would be pleading guilty to all four charges, and made a successful application to have him released from custody
She said Buchan would surrender the keys for his car to his mother, abide by an overnight curfew, and and not sit in the driver's seat of any car.
As part of his strict bail conditions the 22-year-old must also report to police once a week, be of good behaviour, and keep clear of any drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.
Magistrate Julie Soars granted the bail application and released Buchan from custody.
"Comply with your bail, it is strict," Ms Soars said.
She adjourned handing down a sentence for a report to be prepared, and for the 22-year-old to compete the traffic offenders program.
The matter will return to court in December.
