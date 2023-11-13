SWIMMERS have been diving in and lapping up big bucks to raise money to help sick kids.
A team of young guns from the 360 Scully Park Swim Club are putting their favourite strokes to the test in November to help families stay together when sickness strikes.
Lucie Purkiss told the Leader she was participating in the 'Swim For Sick Kids' challenge after spending three months in Ronald McDonald House as a baby.
"I want to raise money for other children who might be like me, to give back," she said.
During November, swimmers across the country commit to swim as many kilometres as possible to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charity.
The donations help provide families with overnight stays, and keep the facilities fully stocked.
Lucie said the facilities helped provide her family a home away from home and ongoing support while she was in hospital.
Savannah Mills said she had taken on the swimming challenge after a close family friend had to stay at Ronald McDonald House.
"I'm supporting them," she said.
Caitlyn Costelloe and co-coach Abbey Trewern agreed it was a good feeling to help support sick kids and their families.
The swimming superstars are no strangers to using their skills to help raise money.
In February 2023 the team participated in the Starlight Super Swim to raise money to help the Starlight Foundation support sick kids.
The team raised about $4000 to help with treatment and hospital stays.
Co-coach Lauren De Bonis said she was looking forward to seeing the team smash their kilometre and fundraising goals.
"I don't think anyone is ever really ready to be in Ronald McDonald House," she said.
"It's always something that's out of the blue."
The girls will be taking full advantage of the extra time spent in the pool this month, as they prepare to go head-to-head with other swim clubs across the region in a carnival held in Tamworth at the end of November.
Donations can be made by searching for the 360 Scully Park Swim Club on the Swim For Sick Kids website, or by searching the swim club on Facebook.
