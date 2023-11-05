Remembrance Day is one of the most important days on our commemorative calendar.
It's a day when we acknowledge those who have died while serving in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
Originally known as Armistice Day, Remembrance Day commemorates the signing of the peace agreement that ended World War I, at 11am on November 11, 1918.
Every year at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, millions around the world pause for one minute's silence.
To honour Remembrance Day, members of the Quirindi RSL sub-branch and the community will meet and lay wreathes at the town memorial at 11 am and observe a minute's silence.
Mayor Doug Hawkins will lay a wreathe on behalf of Liverpool Plains Shire.
"It's incredibly important that we observe Remembrance Day and acknowledge the sacrifices both current and former servicemen and servicewomen have made to serve their country," Cr Hawkins said.
For those unable to attend a local service, you may wish to commemorate Remembrance Day by:
In addition to observing a minute's silence, Remembrance Day is a good opportunity to check in on older veterans in the community who might need a hand.
It might be something as simple as mowing their lawn, helping them do the grocery shopping, or just stopping by for a cuppa and a chat.
It is also worth remembering that the pandemic has severely impacted many RSL sub-Branches' ability to raise the funds they need to be able to support veterans in their local communities. So, if you can, support them by making a donation.
