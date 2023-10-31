Luke Gentle is as clear-minded a teenager as one is ever likely to come across.
In conversation with the Leader, the 19-year-old spoke with a confidence and thoughtfulness rare among those even 10 years his senior.
Those appear to be qualities on which the Piallamore resident relies regularly. Discussing his impending move to Sydney, where Gentle will undertake a surveying degree at the University of New South Wales, he admitted to some nerves, but his overriding feelings were of eagerness.
"I think the excitement of moving away is equally matched by the nerves of the independence that I'm going to take on," Gentle said.
It is fitting then, given his impending departure, that Gentle was one of the biggest award-winners from North Companions' recent presentation night.
Having played all of his junior soccer and a couple of seasons of premier league with Kootingal, Gentle made the switch to Northies in 2023 when it became clear that the Kougars would not field a first grade men's team.
Upon receiving Companions' Golden Boot and Players' Player awards, Gentle felt that the move was a success.
"After leaving Kooty, I was just looking for a club I was going to enjoy playing my soccer in," he said.
"Luckily for me, when I enjoy playing in a team, that's when I play my best. It was a great honour to receive [the Players' Player], because I really enjoyed playing with the fellas, and I guess they enjoyed playing with me."
After finishing his studies at Farrer last year, Gentle took a gap year in 2023 to work for a local surveying company, and loved the job.
It inspired him to look for a career in the field. But he knows that when he departs, he will leave behind a club whose culture he relished.
"It was probably about mid-year that I made the decision that I was definitely going to move away," Gentle said.
"I just enjoyed turning up to training and the social aspect of it. That's probably the big thing I'll miss when I move away."
Also recognised at the presentation night was Gentle's five-goal haul against Norths United on July 22.
It accounted for the bulk of his eight season goals, and left the versatile player "in shock".
"I rocked up that day and had a bit of a gut feeling that I was going to score a few," Gentle said.
"I missed a few early, which I got a little frustrated with. But I pulled myself back and got some composure back in my game."
His three accolades wrapped up a "bittersweet" evening for Gentle, who rued the fact that he would not have another season with Northies.
"It was really nice to be acknowledged, and have the success of the club and myself recognised," he said.
"But it was a shame that I wasn't going to be able to come back and play another season with them."
One thing, however, is certain. He will "absolutely" be lacing up the boots in Sydney.
