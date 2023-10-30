There was a definite feeling of spring in the air at Tamworth's War Memorial Town Hall on Saturday night, October 28.
After a ten year hiatus, the Northcott Spring Ball saw 17 debutantes and their partners take a turn on the dance floor.
Northcott last held Absolutely Everybody Spring Ball events in 2011, 2012 and 2013 for people with disability.
Billed as Tamworth's 'social event of the year', the 2023 theme was 'This is me', inspired by the award-winning film The Greatest Showman.
A highlight of the evening was a special musical performance by debutante, Bella-Rose Follington, singing the song This is Me.
The couples primarily came from Tamworth, including a newly married husband and wife Belinda and Jason Krastas, but there was also two couples from Gunnedah.
Dance rehearsals began in August and were held Wednesday and Friday mornings in Tamworth for 12 weeks at the Oxley Bowling Club, and Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall prior to the event, on Saturday night.
The ball was about helping participants to develop friendships and community connections, as well as new independent living and social skills.
And it was without doubt a huge success.
