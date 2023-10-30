The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

The Spring Ball was a special night of celebration in Tamworth

By Newsroom
October 30 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a definite feeling of spring in the air at Tamworth's War Memorial Town Hall on Saturday night, October 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.