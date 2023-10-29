The Northern Daily Leader
Major upgrade planned for Kitchener Park - Inclusive Playground

By Newsroom
October 29 2023 - 11:30am
Kitchener Park in Gunnedah will be upgraded to include an inclusive playground, with accessible ramps, an inclusive swing set, and new connecting pathways to the amenities block, as well as a BBQ and shaded seating area.

