Kitchener Park in Gunnedah will be upgraded to include an inclusive playground, with accessible ramps, an inclusive swing set, and new connecting pathways to the amenities block, as well as a BBQ and shaded seating area.
Designed by Stewart Surveys, the project is jointly funded by the NSW Government and Gunnedah Shire Council through the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment's Everyone Can Play Grant Program.
The program aims to assist councils in designing and constructing or upgrading existing play spaces to be more inclusive and accessible.
"The vision is to create a vibrant, welcoming, safe and accessible environment that offers opportunities for children to further develop their physical, cognitive, sensory and social skills," council's Director of Infrastructure Services Jeremy Bartlett said.
Kitchener Park is located at the eastern end of Conadilly Street and once completed will complement the Livvi's Place Inclusive Playground in Wolseley Park at the Western end of Conadilly Street.
"This will ensure that locals and visitors have access to all abilities play spaces at two high-profile locations and entry points to the Gunnedah Central Business District," Mr Bartlett said.
Daracon has been awarded the project, which is due for completion by the end of the year.
