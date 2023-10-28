Vivien Knox would be proud, her son Johnny says while wearing a blue T-shirt emblazoned with Euraba - the name of the Aboriginal reserve deeply connected to their family.
Euraba is also the name of the touch football team Vivien launched in 1988.
Johnny and three of his brothers, along with some of his cousins and friends, were original members of the side.
And on a pleasant day at the Gipps Street fields, a Euraba team featuring Vivien's son and seven of her grandchildren - Johnny's children - took part in the annual Tamworth Touch Tournament.
Johnny said Vivien died about five years ago.
"She was proud, even watching us back then, and she'd still be proud now. She's watching," the fit-looking 49-year-old said, adding that he had "never missed a year" playing for Euraba since its launch.
"I'm really sore," said the ex-North Tamworth halfback.
"Been through a lot of running ... the body's sort of holding up, I guess, playing in the open division. Not too bad, but I'm sore."
Euraba also plays in the local touch competition.
"Back in the day, we went to touch knockouts in NSW and Queensland," Johnny said.
Read more:
"We also got invited to play an exhibition game against the prisoners up in Queensland, in the jail. So that was very good."
Johnny was born in Moree, and his family moved to Tamworth in 1975.
It was there that he started his own family including Tya, Gandjarra, Ngarrama, Scott, Ngulawaa, Dhalara and Tshinta, who played for Euraba on Saturday.
Who played their part in upholding a great tradition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.