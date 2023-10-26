A major inspirational source for Jada Le Brocq was built into her life from the beginning.
In her aunties Kate Ferguson and Leica Le Brocq, the 20-year-old Quirindi Lioness prop has always had two powerful and positive influences close by.
Like herself, Le Brocq said sport and family were at the "core" of the North Tamworth league tag duo.
"I don't really look at them like aunties; they're like my big sisters," she said.
"They've just always been around. We're not super close in age, but they're people that I really look up to."
Le Brocq was speaking on a hot Spring afternoon at Bicentennial Park. She wore a loose-fitting white top over off-white jeans, her blonde hair pulled into a ponytail and accented by pearl ear studs. Her eyebrows were immaculately shaped.
The former McCarthy Catholic College student works as a teacher's aide at Oxley High, but has no desire to become a teacher.
"I don't know," she replied when asked what she wanted to be growing up, adding that she was "really indecisive" as a child.
"Like, I didn't really have a certain thing I wanted to be, even up until I left school. I was like, 'Ah, I don't know'.
"And then I've just always worked in schools ever since I left [high school]."
It was during her time at McCarthy that Le Brocq started playing rugby - first at Pirates. But when she returned from a broken ankle she signed with Quirindi, her mother's hometown.
She played for the Lionesses the past two seasons. Her coach, Georgia Moore, alerted her to the possibility of lining up for the Pacific Nomads at the Coral Coast 7s.
In January, both women will fly to Fiji for the annual event. Le Brocq will leave behind, albeit briefly, the most important thing in her life - her family.
She has three sisters and two brothers. "They're the core of everything," she said of her clan.
It comes back to those core values. Like, sport and family, really.
Last December, Le Brocq's father, Grant, died. Dealing with his loss has been the biggest challenge of her life.
"But every day's a good day," she said, as tears welled in her eyes.
Le Brocq said the past year had been made easier by her strong support network and by her involvement in rugby. "It comes back to those core values. Like, sport and family, really."
The "love and guidance" she had received from her parents "beats anything", she said, adding: "Nothing would be possible without them."
