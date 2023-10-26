It is known as the most dangerous eight seconds in sport but also one of the most entertaining, with hilarious US rodeo clown Matt Merritt and Australian country music singer Hayley Jensen livening up the family-friendly event.
Bullriders of all levels from across the nation will compete in the Professional Bull Riding Australia (PBR) Monster Energy Tour on Saturday, October 28, at the Australian Equine and Livestock Entertainment Centre (AELEC) in Tamworth.
The day will buck into action from 8am to 10am with weighted boxes tied to the backs of early career bulls which will determine their ability and what type of bucking bull they are.
"Hopefully that will pave the pathway to professional bull riding," PBR's Amanda Tuimalealiifano said of the bovine up-and-comers.
Then from noon until 2pm, about 45 children and teenagers from six to 17 years of age will compete in the PBR Can-Am Junior Academy Grand Finals, which is split into Pee-Wees, Juniors, Seniors, and Rising Stars.
The one ticketed event kicks off at 7pm, with some of the biggest names in professional bull riding going head-to-hoof in the grand PBR Iron Cowboy, which is the last event before the final in Townsville on November 4.
Ms Tuimalealiifano said this is the chance for bull riders to earn their points and to "give it all they've got to try and get a step ahead before they go into the grand final in Townsville".
"So, it's going to be an incredible night at AELEC arena," Ms Tuimalealiifano said of the Saturday night event.
Among the 22 PBR Iron Cowboy riders will be four-time Australian champion Aaron Kleier, number one bull rider in Australia, Macaulie Leather who Ms Tuimalealiifano said; "has won seven events this season which could be a record".
"For a rider to win seven events in one season is absolutely unreal. So we're really excited to see what happens. And if he rides well this weekend in Tamworth," she said.
Singleton rider Cody Heffernan who won the 2022 Championship title ending Kleier's four-year reign, will also be a tough one to beat.
The winners are expected to receive a highly sought after PBR belt buckle, a keg of Fireball cinnamon whiskey and a large sum of prize money.
Bulls with names like Roid Rage, Cattle King's Booger Beach, After Dark, and Ranga will burst from the chute with their riders holding on for the eight-second clincher.
Ms Tuimalealiifano said if the rider manages to stay on the bull for eight seconds then the bull and the rider each receive a score out of 50.
"What the judges are looking for is a bull that is a little bit more intense or rank, they're bucking harder, turning harder, making it more difficult for the bull rider to stay on," she said.
"For the rider, the better control they are in the body; more upright they're sitting versus maybe kind of half hanging off the side, the better score the rider will get. So combined, it'll be out of 100."
Scores of 85 or higher are "really good" while 90 or higher are "quite incredible, she said.
The two day-time events are free but tickets for the 7pm PBR Iron Cowboy range from $47AUD to $140AUD, depending on seating, and can be purchased online or at the box office on the night.
