Pain was written all over the faces of the OVA Mushies at around 5pm on Saturday, September 23.
The men in red had just lost a one-sided first grade grand final to South Armidale at the New England Mutual Armidale Sportsground. Their disappointment was bitter.
But, just minutes later, Mushies sharpshooter Riley Russell was named the recipient of the first grade Best and Fairest trophy, which hasn't been awarded for almost a decade and was this year voted on by the referees throughout the season.
"[Bittersweet] is a perfect way to put it," Russell said of the accolade.
"Obviously, I would have preferred [the premiership], but that's how football goes. You can't win them all."
Little did Russell know, just under a month later, he would pick up his second consecutive Players' Player award at the OVA presentation night held last Friday. He shared it with Mushies veteran Brendon Fergie.
It caught the 27-year-old off guard, but he was honoured to have picked up the two most prestigious individual trophies of the season.
"When you work hard, train hard, and play hard, for that to be recognised is a bloody nice feeling," Russell said.
Throughout his career, Russell has developed a reputation for reliability and consistent performances which he attributes to his off-field work ethic.
This year, he said, maintaining that commitment was more of a challenge as a father to a growing family.
"I always go out there and try to be the best that I can be," Russell said.
"But I suppose, with other responsibilities in life like family and kids, that starts to take up a lot of time and makes training as much hard."
But the sting of a grand final loss, Russell believes, might have helped rekindle the fire of motivation for next season.
And though he accepted their defeat to South Armidale gracefully - "It hurts, it's not easy, but that's football" - he said the Mushies "will be back".
"There will be a bit more motivation to bounce back and aim for that major premiership again."
For now, he and the team have not yet begun thinking about the 2024 season.
The discussions around where the Mushies could be better will surely take place, especially now that they have found new rivals in South Armidale.
But at the moment, Russell and his teammates are enjoying the absence of football after a draining season.
"We're enjoying a bit of time off," he said.
