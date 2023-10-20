It started with Jann and Gary.
And in years comes, it will likely be continued by Georgia and Tom.
Georgia, 20, the eldest child of the six-strong Moore clan, can see her destiny as if it were drawn on the back of her hand.
This year's Quirindi Lionesses captain-coach expects to one day team with her brother Tom to run her family's 1200-hectare cattle, sheep and grazing farm.
"Canah" is located between Werris Creek and Breeza. Georgia's grandparents, Jann and Gary, moved there in 1991.
Georgia and Tom live on the property with their mother and father, Erin and Warwick, and their two younger siblings, Pip, 16, and Cameron 11.
Jann and Gary live in their own house on the farm. A shed and some 50 metres separates the two homes.
"Harvest time is coming up soon," Georgia said, "and we always have a big harvest dinner on the plains. It's beautiful. I love it."
It's easy to imagine Georgia's face lighting up at that special gathering - just like it did when she described what it was like growing up on the Liverpool Plains.
Sitting on a bench at Bicentennial Park, on a gorgeous spring morning, she said: "You're free, the air's clean, it's a great atmosphere."
"I feel like it builds you more resilience, in a way as well," she said of farm life.
"Like, we've had drought, we've had fires, we've experienced everything mother nature can throw at us - and we're still here, going strong."
Before devoting herself fully to that life, Georgia is on a mission to find the very best rugby player inside her.
The flanker made her NSW Country debut this year, with the side beating Queensland Country in the final to capture the Australian Rugby Shield this month.
"We were the underdogs the whole tournament, I'm pretty sure," she said, adding: "I eventually wanna go back to the farm. But I'm just trying to pursue the rugby career at the moment, and see where that can take me."
In January, Georgia will play for the Pacific Nomads at the Coral Coast 7s in Fiji.
"I'm so excited," said Quirindi's 2023 woman of the year. "First time overseas, and an opportunity to play rugby as well. So yeah, it's all happening."
In 2022, it certainly wasn't happening for the sports and wellbeing support worker at Centrecare in Tamworth: a shoulder reconstruction resulted in her missing most of the season.
"That sat me out of everything in my life that I love to do. Like, I couldn't do much on the farm, I couldn't play any sport, couldn't do any type of gym work. It really sat me in a hard spot in my life."
Rebounding from the injury took "a bit of a toll" on her, she sad.
"But I overcame it, and now I'm back playing football and representing the state. Yeah, I think I'm in a good spot now, and I've come a long way."
