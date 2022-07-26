'An inspirational leader': Tributes flow as Bears stalwart hits milestone

Although she is blessed with abundant talent and a shrewd sporting brain, Leica Le Brocq would never let on that she is one of the North Tamworth Bears' star players.
Even less likely is an acknowledgement of the career milestone she ticked off last weekend, when she became the first Bear to play 100 league tag games in Group 4.
As a member of North Tamworth's inaugural women's team, Le Brocq has become renowned among her teammates for her work ethic and leadership.
"She's a wealth of knowledge, talent, and just a highly competitive person," Bears coach Mel Watson told the Leader.
"She's a leader out there ... and an invaluable member of the team."
Le Brocq's dedication and aptitude on the field is only matched by her humility off it.
When asked what the likelihood was that she would agree to an interview about her hundredth game, Watson simply said "probably not".
"She just goes about her business, she doesn't like the fanfare of it."
But plenty of other Bears offered their praise in the lead-up to Le Brocq's milestone on the weekend.
In a video posted to the club's Facebook page, a variety of teammates and friends offered warm words for the centurion.
Bears player, touch football teammate, and close friend of Le Brocq, Steph Halpin, said she had been an "absolute stalwart" for the club.
"I've appreciated playing with you here at bears but also with our touch footy days," she said. "Can't wait to see what the future holds for you, whether that be still playing with that dicky knee, or carrying on with coaching or in club roles."
Le Brocq's impact on the women's team has resonated throughout the rest of the club. First grade captain, Scott Blanch, spoke effusively about the woman he regards as an "inspirational leader".
"It's a massive effort, first woman to play 100 games for the Bears," Scott Blanch, first grade captain.
"I know that the club probably means just as much to you as it does to me. You've been here since I got here and you've always been such an inspirational leader for the girls. You're a fierce competitor and such a talent. I admire the way you go about your business."
In response to the video, Le Brocq said on Facebook that it was an "absolute honour" to have reached this milestone.
"A big thank you to the North Tamworth Bears family for having me around for all these years," she said.
"Surrounded by family and friends, there have been plenty of wins and losses on and off the field but there is nowhere else I'd rather be.
"Thank you to everyone for all the support and to those that tirelessly volunteer to make the club what it is today, and such a pleasure to be apart of."
