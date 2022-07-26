The Northern Daily Leader

'An inspirational leader': Tributes flow as Bears stalwart hits milestone

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 26 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stalwart: Leica Le Brocq became the first Bears woman to play 100 games on Saturday, a milestone which was warmly celebrated by the club. Photo: North Tamworth Bears Facebook.

Although she is blessed with abundant talent and a shrewd sporting brain, Leica Le Brocq would never let on that she is one of the North Tamworth Bears' star players.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.