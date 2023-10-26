Residents in the Liverpool Plains are being urged to conserve water as if they were heading into another drought, says mayor Doug Hawkins (OAM).
"We need to impress on people to conserve the water we have and to treat it like we're going to go through another drought," Mr Hawkins said.
The Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) mayor said the region does not yet need to be put on tougher water restrictions because residents remained on 'permanent' restrictions "even in the good times".
"We've conserved our water and managed our water to the extent where we don't have to put more severe restrictions on," Mr Hawkins said.
"So, I'm quietly confident, but it still doesn't leave any room for complacency."
The Liverpool Plains is currently assessed as drought affected, with rural areas Hudson, Moan and Yarrimanbah in the south being in a drought, according to the NSW Department of Primary Industries indicator as of Wednesday, October 26.
Mr Hawkins said the $38 million Quipolly Dam project has been delayed a couple of times but is now expected to be fully on tap by February 2024, giving people in Werris Creek a continuous supply of water but able to be switched to Quirindi if needed.
"If you take into consideration that the whole project has been managed during the drought, COVID and the escalating prices of materials ... our people who have managed the project have done an excellent job," Mr Hawkins said.
"The [project] has been completely done within the budget, and a couple of months overrun. So if that's the worst that can happen, then I'll be a pretty happy mayor."
The progress of the Quipolly Dam project was noted during the LPSC October 25 ordinary meeting, with the Werris Creek High Level Tank filled and divers installing a variable intake manifold.
Once complete, Quipolly Dam will be equipped with 18.5 kilometres of networked pipeline from Quirindi to Werris Creek, and a 2.5 megalitre storage tank with pumps, pipes, lights and other fittings at the water treatment site.
The Liverpool Plains extracts water from eight potable water supply systems, combining ground and surface water sources.
On September 19, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) officially declared Australia was in the grasp of an El Nino climate pattern, which has some worried it could also be an early indicator for a possible drought.
